A late surge Thursday at the CJ Cup put Viktor Hovland in the PGA Tour record books.

Hovland’s 3-under 69 in the opening round was his 18th consecutive round in the 60s. That’s the longest streak since the Tour began keeping statistics in 1983, bettering by one the mark originally set by Bob Estes in 2001.

Hovland was even par through 11 holes at Nine Bridges on Thursday, but he turned it on with birdies on Nos. 12, 15 and 17 to set the record. His 69 left him five shots off the lead.

Entering the week, Hovland had a scoring average of 66.59 during this streak (which began on June 30), with no finish worse than 16th.

Fellow Norwegian and Solheim Cup star Suzann Pettersen congratulated Hovland on the achievement: