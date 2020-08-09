With three months to kill, Steph Curry offers his caddie services to Collin Morikawa

SAN FRANCISCO – At 23, Collin Morikawa is impressively adept at navigating press conferences, but Sunday’s media encounter following his victory at the PGA Championship took an odd turn.

The first question Morikawa was asked following his two-stroke victory came from Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, the three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP.

After being star struck for a moment, Morikawa recovered.

“My caddie is a huge Warriors fan. I think you heard him. I'm not,” Morikawa laughed. “I'm an L.A. boy at heart.”

Curry also offered to be a “replacement” caddie for Morikawa, since he is “free for the next three months.”

“Perfect. I can't wait. I want to see your game,” Morikawa smiled.

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

Curry is an avid golfer, who has played two Korn Ferry Tour events.

According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle last month, he’s also poised to become the host of a PGA Tour event starting in September 2021.

That event is scheduled to be played at TPC Harding Park, site of this week’s PGA Championship.