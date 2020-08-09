With three months to kill, Steph Curry offers his caddie services to Collin Morikawa

Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO – At 23, Collin Morikawa is impressively adept at navigating press conferences, but Sunday’s media encounter following his victory at the PGA Championship took an odd turn.

The first question Morikawa was asked following his two-stroke victory came from Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, the three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP.

After being star struck for a moment, Morikawa recovered.

“My caddie is a huge Warriors fan. I think you heard him. I'm not,” Morikawa laughed. “I'm an L.A. boy at heart.”

Curry also offered to be a “replacement” caddie for Morikawa, since he is “free for the next three months.”

“Perfect. I can't wait. I want to see your game,” Morikawa smiled.

Curry is an avid golfer, who has played two Korn Ferry Tour events.

According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle last month, he’s also poised to become the host of a PGA Tour event starting in September 2021.

That event is scheduled to be played at TPC Harding Park, site of this week’s PGA Championship.

Golf Central

Report: Stage set for Curry-hosted Tour event

BY Brentley Romine  — 

San Francisco approved a proposal Thursday to amend the city’s contract with the PGA Tour, a move that clears the way for a Stephen Curry-hosted event in the Bay Area.
Grill Room

Curry banks ping pong ball off door in trick shot

BY Samantha Marks  — 

Steph Curry and the NBA are on a coronavirus pandemic break as well, and he tried his hand at a golf trick shot. 
Golf Central

Phil, Curry 'ham and egg' it at Safeway pro-am

BY Will Gray  — 

Phil Mickelson may be one of the main tournament draws this week at the Safeway Open, but he had to share the stage with NBA superstar Stephen Curry during Wednesday’s pro-am.