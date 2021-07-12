Three more players WD from The Open, bringing total to 17

SANDWICH, England – Three more players were forced to withdraw from The Open Championship on Monday, continuing an early trend at the year’s final major.

Ryan Moore is recovering from a back injury and didn’t make the trip to Royal St. George’s while Zach Johnson and Louis de Jager were forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Johnson played last week’s John Deere Classic but did not fly on the charter flight from the U.S. to England.

Adam Long, Sam Horsfield and Dylan Frittelli replaced Moore, Johnson and de Jager in the field, respectively, at Royal St. George’s.

The next three alternates are Wade Ormsby, Matthieu Pavon and Ross Fisher.

Bubba Watson and Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from The Open on Sunday because of coronavirus-related issues. The number of WDs is now up to 17 players.

