Three players not named Dustin Johnson who had huge Masters finishes

Dustin Johnson was the headliner Sunday evening at Augusta National, and for good reason. But aside from the newly minted Masters champion, who expanded his lead as world No. 1 over No. 2 Jon Rahm in the world rankings, here are a few other players who benefitted most from their finishes at the year’s final major:

Dylan Frittelli: While Frittelli’s hot start was negated by two rounds of 72 or worse, including a final-round 72, the South African and former Texas standout will get another chance next spring at Augusta National. His T-5 finish Sunday earns him another invite thanks to finishing among the top 12 and ties. Frittelli, the 2019 John Deere winner, also jumps from No. 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 71, which means he’s now in better position to makes runs at more major starts in 2021.

C.T. Pan: The former college All-American from Washington, who had been struggling with no top-10s since May 2019, earned his spot in this year’s Masters with a victory at the RBC Heritage about a year and a half ago. His T-7 finish Sunday at Augusta National only moved him up to No. 128 in the world rankings, so the top-12 showing was huge in clinching his spot in next April’s edition.

Corey Connors: The 2019 Texas Open champ got close to the world’s top 50 early this year, but he was trending the wrong way before sharing 10th at the Masters. He’s still outside the top 50, at No. 57, but he’s in next year’s event thanks to the top-12 finish, which he clinched with four birdies on his back nine Sunday.