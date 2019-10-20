Tiger is back: Woods entertains fans at Nike store in Tokyo

CHIBA, Japan – Tiger Woods spent the day before Monday’s Challenge: Japan Skins match entertaining fans at a Nike store location in downtown Tokyo.

Woods practiced at Narashino Country Club on Saturday but opted for rest and a corporate cameo on Sunday. This week’s Zozo Championship will also be played on Narashino’s composite course.

Monday’s Challenge: Japan Skins match will feature Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

The Zozo Championship is Woods’ first event since the BMW Championship in August and his first start since having surgery on his left knee.