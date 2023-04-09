Tiger-esque chip-in helps Sahith Theegala finish inside top 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sahith Theegala’s first Masters memory was Tiger Woods’ famous chip-in at Augusta National’s 16th hole in 2005.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Theegala had a Tiger moment of his own.

Theegala airmailed the green at the iconic par-3, leaving himself a difficult chip – arguably more difficult, or at least longer, than Woods’ chip – to a very similar hole location as that final round nearly two decades ago. While Woods’ Nike ball hung on the lip before falling, Theegala’s Titleist Pro V1 had better speed as it caught the left lip and dropped for a roar-producing birdie.

“Oh, my God,” Theegala said. “You should have seen how many people said, ‘Do it for Tiger,’ Tiger chip-in, and all that stuff when I was over there. I just wanted to get it anywhere on the green because I had kind of a muddy lie, and yeah, it was gross over there. But yes, I can't wait to watch the replay because I don't know what I did. I don't even know the angle the ball took. I just blacked out.”

When Theegala’s ball disappeared, he put both hands in the air before punching the air a few times and then carrying his putter in the air as he walked to retrieve his ball. He bogeyed the next hole, but he was still riding high as he strolled into the interview area after his round. That’s likely because his 5-under 67 was likely to secure him a spot inside the top 12, which regardless of whether Theegala, No. 30 in the world rankings, drops out of the OWGR, would guarantee him a return trip to Augusta National next April.

When play wrapped, Theegala was solo ninth at 9 under.

Earlier this week, Theegala was talking about the top-12 exemption with his girlfriend, particularly about Cameron Champ, who was T-10 last year to earn an invite this year while being ranked outside the top 200 in the world.

“Hopefully I keep playing well enough that I stay in the top 50 or qualify some other way, but you can never take anything for granted, so it's nice … really, really cool to know that I have it on the schedule next year,” he said Sunday evening.

Russell Henley, at T-4, was the only other player ranked outside the OWGR top 25 or without a green jacket to finish inside the top 12.