Tiger honors veterans, including dad, on Veterans Day

Tiger Woods has a special connection to Veterans Day, given that his dad, Earl Woods retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel after serving two tours of duty in Vietnam, and he didn't let the holiday pass without sending a special thank you to all the veterans out there, including his late father.

Woods posted a photo of Earl in uniform on Twitter and Instagram Monday, captioning the picture, "Thank you veterans for your selfless acts, courage and strength in protecting our freedom and keeping our country safe. Grateful to my Pops, and all of you, for your service."

Woods was hardly the only one in the golf community to thank the troops however, plenty of others flooded took to social media with shout-outs, starting with U.S. Navy vet and PGA Tour winner Billy Hurley.