NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods dazzled during the final round of the Hero World Challenge, but he couldn’t quite keep pace with the leaders down the stretch. Here are some thoughts from wandering the sandy fairways alongside Woods one last time at the Hero World Challenge:

There was a brief moment where it seemed like Woods would find his way to a sixth Hero title. Birdies on Nos. 6 and 7 gave him a one-shot lead at Albany, and he made the turn without dropping a shot. But he faltered on the easier inward half, shooting a final-round 69 to finish alone in fourth place and four shots behind winner Henrik Stenson.

After four birdies over his first 11 holes, he didn’t make any over the last seven holes while playing the stretch in 1 over par.

Woods was in the midst of what seemed like a three-man race with Stenson and Justin Thomas when things went awry on the 14 th hole. A misplaced drive and two poor chips led to a bogey on the short par-4, and another errant drive on the next hole meant a par on the easy 15 th . By that point, his title chances were toast.

Woods' late misses off the tee were magnified by his earlier accuracy. The shots at 14 and 15 were his first two missed fairways on a day when the more lingering sense of frustration came from his inability to convert birdie chances from a variety of lengths.

