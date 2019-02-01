Nearly 20 years to the day that Tiger Woods employed Phoenix fans to help him move a boulder blocking the path of his intended target, Brooks Koepka did the same in Saudi Arabia.

Playing the par-4 15th hole in Round 2 of the Saudi International, Koepka pulled his tee shot into a sandy area, his ball coming to rest behind a large rock. And just as Tiger did in the 1999 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Koepka got a little help from his friends to move the "loose impediment".

Your browser does not support iframes.

Koepka went on to bogey the hole and shot even-par 70 on Friday to survive the cut.

In case you want a refresher, here's how the Woods incident on Jan. 31, 1999 played out.