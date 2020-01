It was 21 years ago at TPC Scottsdale, when a horde of fans helped Tiger Woods move a boulder that was blocking his approach shot at the Phoenix Open.

The boulder was by loose definition a loose impediment.

Last year, some fans helped Brooks Koepka, who was in a similar situation in Saudi Arabia.

Reminiscent of Tiger '99: Fans help Brooks move boulder

The scene played out again on Thursday at the Saudi International. But, unlike Koepka and Woods, Alvaro Quiros offered his own assistance and needed only a couple of caddies to help.