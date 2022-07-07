Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy play Ballybunion together in preparation for The Open

Tiger Woods couldn’t leave Ireland without letting everyone’s favorite Irish player show him the ropes on home soil, and of course, Rory McIlroy obliged.

After Woods and McIlroy teed it up at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor earlier this week, Woods alluded to continuing his Open preparation on Irish soil, keeping his exact plans secret from media to avoid an onslaught of press.

Now, we know where, and with who, he was going.

Just days ahead of his third major appearance this season, the three-time Open champion played a round alongside good friend McIlroy on Thursday at Ballybunion Golf Club on the west coast of Ireland.

McIlroy, the 2014 Open champion, and Woods seemed to be relaxed and enjoying themselves despite dreary weather conditions.

One video caught McIlroy appearing to share fond memories with the big cat.

“Back in the day, I used to aim down the middle of the fairway. It would start down the right edge and then draw back to the middle of the fairway,” McIlroy said.

Locals who happened to be in the area or, even luckier, have a tee time were able to catch glimpses of the two legends strolling the links golf course.

The big question is: if you happen to run into these two on the course, do you let them play through?