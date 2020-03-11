What was inevitable became official Wednesday: Tiger Woods is a Hall of Famer.

The World Golf Hall of Fame announced that Woods will be enshrined as part of the Class of 2021.

“I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” said Woods, who was notified of his impending induction in a phone call from PGA Tour commissioner and World Golf Foundation board chairman Jay Monahan.

“This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”

Woods has won a record-tying 82 PGA Tour events and 93 times worldwide. Fifteen of those victories have been in the majors, including last year’s Masters title that snapped an 11-year major-less drought.

“Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact,” Monahan said.

Woods was one of 10 finalists whose accomplishments were discussed by the 20-member Selection Committee, a group co-chaired by Beth Daniel, Nick Price, Annika Sorenstam and Curtis Strange.

A player needs 75 percent approval from the selection committee to gain enshrinement.

Earlier this year, the Hall of Fame announced changes to its induction criteria and selection process, with the age of eligibility lowered from 50 to 45 years, or with the player at least three years removed from being an active tour player. Woods turns 45 in December.

Additional inductees will be announced in the coming days.