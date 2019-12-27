DJ, JT highlight field at Tournament of Champions; no Tiger, Koepka

Getty Images

The Tournament of Champions will have 34 winners from 2019 competing next week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, but two of last year's most notable winners will be resting at home.

Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka have opted to skip the opening event of the new year. Woods is fresh off an exhausting and emotional week in Australia at the Presidents Cup where he captained the U.S. team to a rousing Sunday comeback to take down the Internationals. As for Koepka, he is still rehabbing his left knee he injured at the CJ Cup in October, that led him to withdraw from Woods' Presidents Cup team.

Joining Woods and Koepka as winners who did not commit by Friday's deadline are Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose.

However, 13 of the top 30 in last year's FedExCup standings are in the field, as are seven of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings. In addition, 11 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Rankings are in the field as well, including top-10 players Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who is defending his title next week at Kapalua.

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Walker (65) takes Rd. 1 lead at Kapalua

BY Will Gray  — 

Reigning PGA champ Jimmy Walker took the early lead at the year's first event with an 8-under 65 in the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Thumbnail

Power Rankings: Tournament of Champions

BY Will Gray  — 

See which players you can expect to be near the top of the leaderboard this week as the PGA Tour returns to action with the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.