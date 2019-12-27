The Tournament of Champions will have 34 winners from 2019 competing next week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, but two of last year's most notable winners will be resting at home.

Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka have opted to skip the opening event of the new year. Woods is fresh off an exhausting and emotional week in Australia at the Presidents Cup where he captained the U.S. team to a rousing Sunday comeback to take down the Internationals. As for Koepka, he is still rehabbing his left knee he injured at the CJ Cup in October, that led him to withdraw from Woods' Presidents Cup team.

Joining Woods and Koepka as winners who did not commit by Friday's deadline are Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose.

However, 13 of the top 30 in last year's FedExCup standings are in the field, as are seven of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings. In addition, 11 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Rankings are in the field as well, including top-10 players Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who is defending his title next week at Kapalua.