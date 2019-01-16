Tiger Woods has committed to next week’s Farmers Insurance Open, GolfChannel.com has learned.

He officially signed up Wednesday morning, two days before the deadline.

This will mark Woods’ 18th career appearance in the event, which traditionally has marked the beginning of his year. He has won the San Diego-area event seven times, most recently in 2013, but he's encountered more difficulty recently, with no better than a tie for 23rd (2018) in his past four appearances.

Woods last played at the Hero World Challenge in December, when he finished 17th in the 18-man field.

Though the Farmers will mark his first official PGA Tour start since his victory at the Tour Championship, he’s already climbed a spot in the world rankings, to No. 12.

Woods joins a loaded field at the Farmers, which includes world No. 1 Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and defending champion Jason Day.