Tiger Woods continues PGA prep with nine-hole loop Monday at Harding Park

Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO – Tiger Woods continued his prep for the season’s first major championship with a nine-hole practice round on Monday at TPC Harding Park.

Following an 18-hole round on Sunday, Woods teed off just after 1 p.m. (PT) and played the front nine on a cool and overcast afternoon.

The PGA Championship will be Woods’ first start since he tied for 40th at last month’s Memorial and just his fifth official event this season.

Woods was victorious in his last two appearances at Harding Park, winning a 2005 World Golf Championship and the ’09 Presidents Cup, where he went 5-0-0 teamed with Steve Stricker.

Woods is scheduled to speak with the media at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

