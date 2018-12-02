NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods had just finished his week at the Hero World Challenge when he was asked about next year’s tournament at Albany.

The 2019 event in the Bahamas will likely be played the week before the Presidents Cup, which returns to Royal Melbourne in Australia and will feature Woods as the U.S. team captain.

Logistically, if the 2019 Hero World Challenge finished on Sunday, Woods and any players who might be on his team coming from the Bahamas wouldn’t be able to get to Australia before Tuesday, which doesn’t exactly set the team up for success.

“There are so many things that are up in the air,” Woods said when asked the dates for next year’s Hero World Challenge. “One of the logistical things I'm trying to figure out is try to get where there's like 8 to 10 guys plus four or five more, and you're getting close to 50 people from the Bahamas to Australia in time for a practice round, opening ceremonies and the event.

“We have our work ahead of us trying to logistically try to make this all happen.”

It has been suggested that next year’s Hero World Challenge could end on Saturday, which would give the U.S. team an extra day to travel.

In 2011, when the Presidents Cup was last played in Australia, it was held in late November during a time when there were no travel conflicts.