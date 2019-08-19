Instead of preparing to defend his title at this week’s Tour Championship, Tiger Woods spent Monday dealing with the more mundane tasks of being this year’s U.S. Presidents Cup captain.

Woods tied for 37th on Sunday at the BMW Championship and finished 38th on the playoff points list and outside the top 30 who qualify for this week’s finale at East Lake in Atlanta.

Although he’s played the Tour Championship just once since 2013, last year’s event proved to be a pivotal moment for Woods, who won by two strokes.

“It was disappointing not to make it, just the fact that last year culminated in a great win, and it turned into what happened, I'm sure, at Augusta, because I was able to prove to myself that I could win again,” Woods said during a conference call on Monday.

Woods explained that the confidence that came from his breakthrough in Atlanta set the stage for his victory in April at the Masters.

“I had come close a couple times and wasn't able to take it over the line, and finally I was able to do that,” Woods said. “Now I didn't qualify for that event, to go back there, and I wouldn't say quite defend it, but at least be a part of it and play in it. I wasn't able to do that. So yeah, it is frustrating. It is disappointing.”