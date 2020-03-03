Tiger Woods, Dottie Pepper, Tim Finchem among World Golf Hall of Fame finalists

Tiger Woods, Dottie Pepper and Tim Finchem are among the finalists the World Golf Hall of Fame’s selection committee will consider for induction in 2021.

In a vote Monday, the hall’s nominating committee forwarded four finalists from the male competitor category, four from the female competitor category and two from the “contributor” category.

Johnny Farrell, Padraig Harrington and Tom Weiskopf join Woods among the male finalists. Susie Maxwell Berning, Beverly Hanson and Sandra Palmer join Pepper among the women. Marion Hollins joined Finchem as a finalist in the contributor category.

A player or contributor must receive approval from 75 percent of the selection committee to gain enshrinement.

Earlier this year, the World Golf Hall of Fame announced changes to its induction criteria and selection process, with the age of eligibility lowered from 50 to 45 years old (during the year of the induction), or with the player at least three years removed from being an active tour participant.

A female player must have 15 official victories from tours receiving Rolex Women’s World Ranking points or have won at least two major championships to be considered for induction. A male player must have 15 official victories from tours among the original members of the International Federation of PGA Tours or have won two titles from among the major championships or The Players Championship.

Male finalists:

Tiger Woods – 82 PGA Tour titles, 15 major championships, 11 PGA Tour Player of the Year awards, nine Vardon trophies, three U.S. Amateur titles.

Johnny Farrell – 22 PGA Tour titles and one major, the 1928 U.S. Open.

Padraig Harrington – 15 European Tour titles, six PGA Tour titles, three major championships, 2008 PGA Tour Player of the Year, 2007 and ’08 European Tour Golfer of the Year.

Tom Weiskopf – 16 PGA Tour titles and one major championship, the 1973 Open Championship

Female finalists:

Dottie Pepper – 17 LPGA titles, two major championships, 1992 LPGA Player of the Year, ’92 Vare Trophy winner.

Susie Maxwell Berning – 11 LPGA titles, four major championships (three U.S. Women’s Opens).

Beverly Hanson – 17 LPGA titles, three major championships, 1950 U.S. Women’s Amateur title.

Sandra Palmer – 19 LPGA titles, two major championships, 1975 LPGA Player of the Year.

Contributors:

*Tim Finchem – PGA Tour commissioner, 1993-2016; oversaw unprecedented growth in PGA Tour purses and the Tour’s reach, with the creation of the World Golf Championships. Introduced the FedExCup, Presidents Cup, established the First Tee and oversaw the Tour’s raising of more than $1 billion for charitable causes.

*Marion Hollins – Won the 1921 U.S. Amateur and went on to become one of the most influential women in the game’s early development, including her work as a golf course architect and one of the only female golf course developers in history; a principle force behind the founding and formation of Cypress Point, Pasatiempo and the Women’s National Golf and Tennis Club.