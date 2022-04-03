Tiger Woods: 'Game-time decision' whether he plays Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods is heading to Augusta National on Sunday – but it is not yet known whether he will compete in the Masters.

After a week of breathless speculation, Woods posted on social media on Sunday morning that he is traveling to Augusta and that it will be a “game-time decision on whether I compete.”

In the same tweet, Woods also congratulated Anna Davis on her victory Saturday in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and wished good luck to the participants in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship.

Woods’ status for the year’s first major has been an open question since he played an 18-hole practice round earlier this week with son Charlie and Justin Thomas. Woods has not played since suffering serious injuries to his right leg in a car accident in February 2021.

His last official event was the 2020 Masters, when the event was pushed to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.