One week after withdrawing from The Northern Trust with a mild oblique strain, Tiger Woods is expected to make at least one more this season at the BMW Championship.

Woods is scheduled to play with C.T. Pan and Billy Horschel at 12:54 p.m. ET on Thursday and 9:37 a.m. ET on Friday. The groupings are based on each player's position in the FedExCup standings.

Woods is a five-time winner of this event, going back to the days of the Western Open. He took the title in 1997, 1999 and 2003, and won two more times once the tournament became part of the FedExCup Playoffs in 2007 and 2009. All five of those victories came at nearby Cog Hill.

That said, Woods is a two-time winner here at Medinah, picking up his second and 12th career major victories at the 1999 and 2006 PGA Championships.

Woods enters this week 38th in points, with only the top 30 moving on to the Tour Championship, where Tiger broke a five-year winless drought last year.

The top three players in the standings — Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy — are grouped together and will go off at 11:48 a.m. ET Thursday and 12:54 p.m. ET Friday.