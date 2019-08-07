U.S. Presidents Cup captain Tiger Woods spent some time with several U.S. hopefuls Tuesday evening before the start of The Northern Trust.

The hangout included each of the top 14 players in the U.S. Presidents Cup standings, including top-8 players Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay. Also in attendance were Kevin Kisner (16), Patrick Reed (17), Billy Horschel (18) and Kevin Na (20).

Notably absent was Jordan Spieth, who has played on six straight national teams, including each of the past three Presidents Cups, but is ranked 29th in points.

Maybe Spieth was taking the photo. Maybe he couldn't make it. Or maybe he wasn't on the invite list.