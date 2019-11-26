Tiger Woods will headline a six-man exhibition ahead of next week's Hero World Challenge, where players will try to hit a floating target from 100 yards away.

While the actual tournament rounds will begin on Wednesday in the Bahamas, the "Hero Shot at Baha Mar" will take place at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2. Woods will be joined by Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson and Jordan Spieth.

All six players will hit wedges from 100 yards to a target in a pool at the Baha Mar, the tournament's host hotel, with points awarded based on proximity: 100 points for the outer ring, 200 for the inner ring and 500 for the bullseye. Each player will have six shots at the target, with the sixth ball worth double points.

The winners of three head-to-head matchups will advance, while in the second round the lowest score among the three remaining players will be eliminated. That will leave two players to compete in a final head-to-head challenge to determine a winner.

Woods will be a busy man next week, as he's also serving as tournament host for the 18-player event. The competition will end on Saturday, Dec. 7 in order to facilitate travel to the Presidents Cup.