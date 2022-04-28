×

Tiger Woods heads to Southern Hills for practice round ahead of next month's PGA Championship

Getty Images

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s Tiger.

The flight trackers fired up Thursday morning and found the 15-time major champion headed to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Southern Hills Country Club will host next month’s PGA Championship.

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reported on "Golf Today" that Tiger Woods will play 18 holes Thursday at Southern Hills to prep for the year’s second major.


Woods will not use a cart, but he also won’t have Joe LaCava on the bag. According to Lewis, Cary Cozby, the head professional at Southern Hills, will caddie for Woods in today’s practice round. Cozby has been in his position at Southern Hills since 2015.

The PGA Championship was last contested at Southern Hills in 2007, when Woods won by two shots on the strength of a second-round 63.

Woods made a similar scouting trip to Augusta National in the weeks leading up to the Masters, which ultimately resulted in him teeing it up at the year’s first major.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Early PGA Championship field: Tiger, Phil listed

BY Max Schreiber  — 

With the PGA Championship at Southern Hills less than a month away, the early field is listed. The field will be finalized on May 9.
News & Opinion

Will anyone pass Tiger on career money list?

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Jordan Spieth recently crossed $50 million in career Tour earnings, but has a long way to go to catch Tiger.
Golf Central

Tiger, Phil register for Brookline's U.S. Open

BY Colby Powell  — 

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have registered to play in the 122nd U.S. Open, which will be played June 16-19.