It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s Tiger.

The flight trackers fired up Thursday morning and found the 15-time major champion headed to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Southern Hills Country Club will host next month’s PGA Championship.

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reported on "Golf Today" that Tiger Woods will play 18 holes Thursday at Southern Hills to prep for the year’s second major.

Woods will not use a cart, but he also won’t have Joe LaCava on the bag. According to Lewis, Cary Cozby, the head professional at Southern Hills, will caddie for Woods in today’s practice round. Cozby has been in his position at Southern Hills since 2015.

The PGA Championship was last contested at Southern Hills in 2007, when Woods won by two shots on the strength of a second-round 63.

Woods made a similar scouting trip to Augusta National in the weeks leading up to the Masters, which ultimately resulted in him teeing it up at the year’s first major.