A day after four-putting the first green at Torrey Pines' South Course, Tiger Woods needed only one putt Saturday.

Woods drained a 13-footer for birdie to begin his third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

He added a 7-foot birdie make at the par-3 third before chipping in to save par at the par-4 fourth.

Woods made his third birdie of the day, making a 14-footer at the par-5 sixth hole.

He then capped a 4-under 32 front nine with a 4-footer for birdie at the par-5 ninth, which got Woods to 8 under and two shots off the lead at the time.