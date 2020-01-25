Highlights: Tiger cards 4 front-nine birdies in Round 3 of Farmers

Getty Images

A day after four-putting the first green at Torrey Pines' South Course, Tiger Woods needed only one putt Saturday.

Woods drained a 13-footer for birdie to begin his third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

He added a 7-foot birdie make at the par-3 third before chipping in to save par at the par-4 fourth.

Woods made his third birdie of the day, making a 14-footer at the par-5 sixth hole.

He then capped a 4-under 32 front nine with a 4-footer for birdie at the par-5 ninth, which got Woods to 8 under and two shots off the lead at the time.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Bad memory doesn't deter Palmer from 62

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Ryan Palmer torched Torrey Pines' North Course on Friday to the tune of 10-under 62, bringing back one good and one bad memory from the famed La Jolla track.
Golf Central

Phil, Fowler, Rose among those to MC at Torrey

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Phil Mickelson missed the cut for the second straight week, and his schedule doesn't make it any easier to turn things around. Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose are headed home, too.
Golf Central

Despite opening double, Tiger still in hunt

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods had to battle back after an opening double bogey Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open, and will have to keep battling over the weekend. But it won't be his first time doing so.