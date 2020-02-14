Highlights: Tiger Woods birdies 10th, adds 2 more to negate double

Getty Images

Tiger Woods began his second round Friday at the Genesis Invitational on one of the most iconic short par-4s in golf, Riviera Country Club's 10th hole.

And he birdied it.

Woods' drive ended up a little more left than ideal, but the pitch that followed made up for it. Woods sank a 12-footer to start his day on the right note.

The hot start didn't continue, as Woods made a costly double bogey from the fairway at the par-4 15th hole. His second shot ended up short, right and deep in a greenside bunker. The brutal fried-egg lie forced a poor third shot, and Woods three-putted from 80 feet to drop two shots.

He recovered, though, with birdies on the par-5 17th and par-5 first holes. The latter birdie was particularly impressive as Woods flew the green with his second and had to pull off a difficult flop shot from a thick lie in the sticky kikuyu rough.

The birdie at the first moved Woods to 3 under, four off the lead.

