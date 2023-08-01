Tiger Woods will become the sixth player director on the PGA Tour policy board as part of a new “transparency and governance measures” agreement that further expands player input into the decision-making process.

The policy board, which was increased from four to five player directors last year, now includes Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Woods, along with five independent directors (the board is currently searching for a replacement of Randall Stephenson who resigned last month).

Stephenson told The Washington Post he resigned due to “serious concerns” about the circuit’s framework agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia to create a for-profit entity alongside LIV Golf and the DP World Tour.

Many players have voiced similar concerns about a lack of player input into the deal and according to a report in the Post, a group of 41 players – including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy and Jon Rahm – sent a letter on Monday to commissioner Jay Monahan asking for Woods to be appointed to the board and “an immediate review of the Tour’s governance structure.”

“The player directors will have full transparency and the authority to approve – or to decline to approve – any potential changes to the Tour as part of the framework agreement discussions,” the press release read.

Monahan informed players last week in a memo that two player directors, Cantlay and Simpson, and two independent directors will serve on a search committee to replace Stephenson on the policy board. The memo also announced the creation of a “special advisor” – Colin Neville from The Raine Group – to the player directors and Player Advisory Council as the circuit continues to work toward a definitive agreement with the PIF.

“This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players,” Woods said in a statement. “The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

A player meeting with Monahan is scheduled next Tuesday at the first playoff event in Memphis.