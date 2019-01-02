A new year begins with a crowded group atop the betting list for the first major of 2019.

There are 99 days until the opening round of the Masters for those that are counting, and the speculation about who Patrick Reed will help into a green jacket is sure to ramp up in the coming weeks and months. But for now there are three names sharing the billing of betting co-favorites at 12/1 odds according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.

The Westgate opened Masters betting as soon as Brooks Koepka captured the PGA Championship last August, meaning that bettors have had more than four months to stake some early claims. While Spieth started out alone as the 10/1 favorite, he's now joined by Woods, who started at 12/1, and Rose, who opened at 16/1 but has since received some support.

There are a few other players who have already seen significant changes to their odds based on their performance in late 2018: Bryson DeChambeau has gone from 60/1 to 25/1, 2016 champ Danny Willett's odds were trimmed from 200/1 to 80/1, and fellow Englishman Matt Wallace has gone from 300/1 to 125/1.

Odds for long-hitting rookie Cameron Champ have dropped from 60/1 to 50/1 despite the fact that Champ, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, has not yet qualified for the Masters.

Here's a look at the players who are topping the odds sheet at the Westgate as the 2019 portion of the season gets set to kick off:

12/1: Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose

14/1: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

16/1: Rickie Fowler

18/1: Jon Rahm

25/1: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

30/1: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama

40/1: Francesco Molinari, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson

50/1: Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Champ, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

60/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Webb Simpson

80/1: Danny Willett, Alex Noren, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker

100/1: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace, Billy Horschel, Matt Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Aaron Wise