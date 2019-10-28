After tying the PGA Tour's all-time wins record halfway around the world, Tiger Woods made a move in the latest installment of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Woods' three-shot win at the inaugural Zozo Championship tied him with Sam Snead for the most trophies in Tour history, and it also helped him jump from 10th to sixth in the world. Woods started the year ranked 13th and reached as high as fifth following his Masters win in April.

The top five ahead of Woods remained the same, with Brooks Koepka No. 1 followed by Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm. Woods' victory bumped four players down one spot apiece: Patrick Cantlay dropped from sixth to seventh, with Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau rounding out the latest top 10.

Hideki Matsuyama went from 27th to 22nd after finishing second behind Woods in his native Japan, while Gary Woodland went from 18th to 15th after finishing fifth. Reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Sungjae Im rose from 43rd to 34th after a T-3 finish.

Despite skipping the Zozo Championship, Phil Mickelson remained No. 50 in the latest rankings to extend his streak of remaining inside the top 50 which dates back to 1993. Mickelson is in the field for this week's WGC-HSBC Champions in China.