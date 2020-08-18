Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas get sneak peek at U.S. Open site Winged Foot

Getty Images

Tiger Woods begins his playoff push this week at The Northern Trust, but he’s also got one eye on next month’s U.S. Open.

Prior to stopping at TPC Boston for the first of the three playoff events, Woods and Justin Thomas were spotted Monday morning at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York.

Thomas, the current FedExCup points leader, and Woods, No. 49, were getting in some practice ahead of the year’s second major championship. The U.S. Open will take place Sept. 17-20, delayed three months because of the coronavirus pandemic and to be staged without fans.

Woods has competed in two major championships at Winged Foot. He tied for 29th at the 1997 PGA Championship and missed the cut at the 2006 U.S. Open, in his return to competition following the death of his father.

Woods tied for 37th in the year's first major, the PGA Championship, two weeks ago.

Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Playoff push begins at The Northern Trust

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods eyes a return to East Lake and the journey begins at The Northern Trust. We're tracking him at TPC Boston.
News & Opinion

Cut Line: Get ready for a whole lot of Tiger

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods commits to a busy postseason, Brooks Koepka owns his comments at the PGA Championship and Augusta National commits to a Masters without patrons.
Golf Central

Woods commits to first FEC playoff event

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods is playing next week’s FedExCup playoff opener, the start of what could be three consecutive events.