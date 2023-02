First- and second-round tee times for the Genesis Invitational are out, and though it's a star-studded field as the PGA Tour's second full-field designated event, most will have their eyes on one threesome.

Tiger Woods, who's teeing it up in his first Tour event since the 2020 Zozo Championship, will play the first two rounds with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

They tee off at 12:04 pm. PT on Thursday and 7:24 a.m. on Friday.

Tee times for the entire field are listed below (all times PT):