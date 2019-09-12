Woods, Timberlake part of fund pledging $6 million to Bahamas recovery

Getty Images

Tiger Woods is teaming with musician/actor Justin Timberlake to support relief and rebuilding efforts in areas of the Bahamas that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The One Bahamas fund has collectively pledged to donate $6 million to help the area recover from the Category 5 storm and will also match funds donated by the public with a minimum goal of $12 million.

“It’s horrifying to see the videos and hear the stories about the effects of Hurricane Dorian,” Woods said in a statement. “The need in The Bahamas is very real.”

Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge each December at Albany on New Providence and partnered with other members of that community along with the Royal Bank of Canada and Nexus, a real estate development and asset management company, to create the One Bahamas fund.

Albany was not severely impacted by Dorian and is set to host this year’s Hero World Challenge.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

11 reasons to look forward to the fall slate

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Yes, the FedExCup Playoffs wrapped up in August, but the fall slate is busier than it's ever been. Here are 11 reasons to get wrapped up in the wraparound season.
News & Opinion

Quotes of the Week: Advice from the dog?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

With the new PGA Tour season on the horizon, here are the top quotes of the week from the world of golf where many were not resting and instead battling it out for extremely high stakes.

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

Cut Line: Changes coming for new season

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

As the PGA Tour’s cursory offseason draws to a close, we break down what to watch for and what to worry about in 2019-20.