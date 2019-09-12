Tiger Woods is teaming with musician/actor Justin Timberlake to support relief and rebuilding efforts in areas of the Bahamas that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The One Bahamas fund has collectively pledged to donate $6 million to help the area recover from the Category 5 storm and will also match funds donated by the public with a minimum goal of $12 million.

“It’s horrifying to see the videos and hear the stories about the effects of Hurricane Dorian,” Woods said in a statement. “The need in The Bahamas is very real.”

Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge each December at Albany on New Providence and partnered with other members of that community along with the Royal Bank of Canada and Nexus, a real estate development and asset management company, to create the One Bahamas fund.

Albany was not severely impacted by Dorian and is set to host this year’s Hero World Challenge.