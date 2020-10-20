Tiger Woods keeps open possibility of adding Houston event ahead of Masters

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Tiger Woods’ schedule heading into a major, particularly the Masters, has always been a familiar and successful blueprint, but that all changed in 2020.

The relocation, or in the case of The Open Championship, cancellation, of majors has forced players to rethink their schedules and scramble for ways to peak at the most important events. For Woods, that’s a little more complicated given the fact he normally doesn’t play much in the fall.

Following last month’s U.S. Open, Woods took four weeks off before playing this week’s Zozo Championship, where he is the defending champion. Before next month’s Masters there are no obvious choices for him to add to his schedule, but on Tuesday at Sherwood Country Club he hinted at a possible new start.

“I think my plan is just to play and practice. I don't know if I'm going to play Houston [Open] or not. I'm not playing next week, and we'll see how this week goes and make a decision from there,” he said.

The Houston Open has traditionally been held the week before the Masters in April and Woods has never played the event. Although he said it would depend on his play this week at the Zozo Championship, there is no cut at Sherwood which means he is assured four rounds.