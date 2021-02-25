Tiger Woods moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continued care

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods has been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center officials announced late Thursday.

Woods had been at Harbor-UCLA Medical, a level 1 trauma center, following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday that required extensive surgery on his right leg.

“[Woods] was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopedic care and recovery,” the statement from Dr. Anish Mahajan, the interim CEO/CMO at Harbor-UCLA, read. “On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes.”

Woods underwent surgery for “significant” injuries to his right leg including fractures to the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula. The surgeries included inserting a rod into the tibia as well as pins and screws into his ankle.

According to various experts, Woods will likely need at least a week to recover before he’s able to travel home to South Florida.