Tiger Woods moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continued care

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods has been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center officials announced late Thursday.

Woods had been at Harbor-UCLA Medical, a level 1 trauma center, following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday that required extensive surgery on his right leg.

“[Woods] was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopedic care and recovery,” the statement from Dr. Anish Mahajan, the interim CEO/CMO at Harbor-UCLA, read. “On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes.”

Doc explains Tiger's surgery, possible recovery

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Dr. John Torres, NBC News’ medical correspondent, joined “Golf Today” to provide insight into Tiger's surgery and possible recovery.

Woods underwent surgery for “significant” injuries to his right leg including fractures to the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula. The surgeries included inserting a rod into the tibia as well as pins and screws into his ankle.

According to various experts, Woods will likely need at least a week to recover before he’s able to travel home to South Florida.

More articles like this

Tiger Woods' 2021 crash site
Golf Central

Sheriff: Woods 'had no recollection of the crash'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods didn’t remember the single-vehicle crash he was involved in early Tuesday, according to LA County sheriff.

Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods
News & Opinion

As players prep for WGC, minds focused on Tiger's health, not career

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Players at this week's WGC event are more focused on Tiger Woods' physical recovery than his return to the game.

Tiger Woods' 2021 crash site
Golf Central

Sheriff: Woods not expected to face charges

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tiger Woods is not expected to face any charges in relation to his single-car rollover accident Tuesday.