Tiger Woods on new FootJoy kicks: 'I needed something different ... more stable'

AUGUSTA, Ga. – As Tiger Woods faces a challenging walk this week around Augusta National, he won’t be navigating the hills in Nike golf shoes.

Woods arrived Sunday for his Masters prep wearing black FootJoy Premier Series Packard shoes, and for the past two days he’s donned the white version.

Asked about the switch Tuesday morning, Woods explained that he needed a more stable shoe for his surgically repaired right leg, but he added that his footwear relationship with Nike isn’t over.

“I have very limited mobility now,” Woods said. “Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable. That's what I've gone to. Nike's been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment and work, and we have worked, we've been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We're still going to continue doing it, and hopefully we'll have something soon.”

While FootJoy chose not to comment, Nike released a statement earlier this week:

“Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”

Woods also isn’t concerned about slipping in his new kicks.

“I've got metals in,” he said. “Even with the rain, it doesn't really concern me.”