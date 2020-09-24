Tiger Woods officially commits to defend Zozo Championship title at Sherwood

Getty Images

Tiger Woods will defend his title at the Zozo Championship.

Woods committed Wednesday night to the Oct. 22-25 event, which was moved from Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, to Sherwood Country Club in Lake Sherwood, California, because of COVID-19 concerns.

“It is disappointing that we will not be able to play in Japan this year, but Sherwood Country Club will be a great backdrop for what I know will be a great championship,” Woods said in a release.

Woods has some history at Sherwood, which hosted his Hero World Challenge from 2000 to 2013. Woods won the event five times before it moved to Isleworth and later Albany, where it currently is played.

Woods' victory last fall at Zozo marked his 82nd on the PGA Tour, tying him with Sam Snead for the Tour record. Woods has played just eight Tour events since, with two top-10s and most recently at missed cut at the U.S. Open last week at Winged Foot. On Tuesday, Woods teamed with Justin Thomas to win the Payne's Valley Cup, a one-day match against Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose to help celebrate the opening of Woods' first public golf course design in the U.S.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger, JT win Payne's Valley Cup on 19th hole

BY Will Gray  — 

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas teamed to beat Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in the first Payne's Valley Cup at Woods' design in Missouri.
Golf Central

Woods, JT, Rory, Rose in Payne's Valley Cup

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas (Team USA) will compete against Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose (Team Europe) at the Payne's Valley Cup.
Golf Central

TTPS: That's all, folks, from Winged Foot GC

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

For the second time in his career, Tiger Woods missed the cut in a U.S. Open at Winged Foot. He's a recap from Round 2.