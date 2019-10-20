CHIBA, Japan – News in August that Tiger Woods had undergone his fifth knee surgery was a surprise to many, but for the 43-year-old the procedure was long overdue.

Woods revealed on Monday at the Zozo Championship that he’d originally planned to have the procedure on his left knee following the 2018 Hero World Challenge but adjusted those plans.

“I played well in the playoffs and won the Tour Championship. I figured I’d keep rolling with it,” said Woods, who also wanted to start his season at the Farmers Insurance Open in January but wouldn’t have been ready to play if he’d had the surgery in December. “I decided to get through the rest of the year.”

Woods’ left knee held up well for half the year, highlighted by his victory at the Masters, but he struggled late in the season and failed to advance to the Tour Championship, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it allowed him to have the surgery a week earlier than he’d planned.

“It got to where it was affecting the way I read putts. You could see it towards the end of the year I wasn’t getting down on my putts well,” he said. “Unfortunately, I’ve been down this road before and I knew the protocols.”

Woods said he feels like he’s on schedule with his rehabilitation and at “full speed again” with plans to play this week’s Zozo Championship and December’s Hero World Challenge before heading to the Presidents Cup where he’s poised to be a playing captain.