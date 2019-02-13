LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods is no stranger to high-profile groupings – his threesome this week for Rounds 1 and 2 at the Genesis Open includes Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, after all – but the last month has included a particularly impressive lineup for the 14-time major champion.

Earlier this month, Woods played a round with President Donald Trump at Trump National Jupiter (Fla.). It was a round that included Jack Nicklaus and his son, Steve.

It turns out it was his second round this year with a commander in chief following a round with former President Barack Obama, with whom he played in January.

Full-field tee times from the Genesis Open

Genesis Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I've had a bit of an opportunity to play with a couple presidents in a few weeks and enjoyed both days,” Woods said on Wednesday at Riviera Country Club.

Woods said he shot 64 the day he played with President Trump, but he added it was particularly impressive watching Nicklaus, the winner of 18 major championships.

“To be able to play with Jack and to watch some of the putts that Jack made, it was pretty cool,” Woods said. “It was a great day to be able to play with our president and play with one of my idols that helped inspire me to play the game.”

As for President Trump’s game Woods was coy: “President Trump has been very busy up in D.C., hasn't played a lot of golf, hasn't had the tan [from] playing outside, he's been working."