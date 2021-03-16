Tiger Woods returning to video-game space after 2K agreement

Tiger Woods is getting back into the video-game space.

Woods and 2K have agreed to an exclusive, long-term partnership that includes Woods’ name and likeness appearing in the PGA Tour 2K franchise, which debuted last year with PGA Tour 2K21. Woods will also play an active role as an executive director and consultant with PGA Tour 2K, which has sold nearly 2 million units to date and features officially licensed PGA Tour professionals, courses, gear and apparel brands.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said back in January. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

2K also announced that it is acquiring HB Studios Multimedia Ltd., the developer for 2K21 and also The Golf Club series, which predated the 2K franchise.