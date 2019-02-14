LOS ANGELES – After sitting out the first day of the Genesis Open, Tiger Woods is looking at a long day of golf on Friday.

Woods was drawn in the half of the field that was originally expected to play late Thursday and early Friday, meaning that he never saw the course during an opening day that featured a seven-hour weather delay. With play set to resume at 10 a.m. ET for those already on the course, Woods will now tee off at 11:32 a.m. ET off No. 1 alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

His second-round tee time remains uncertain, given that PGA Tour officials will send players back out as quickly as possible upon the completion of the opening round to maximize daylight. After 2 inches of rain fell at Riviera Country Club Thursday, the updated forecast calls for a likelihood of showers on Friday that could bring further moisture to a saturated course.

For the 72 players who have yet to begin play, the first tee time will be 10:50 a.m. ET Friday with the last groups finally teeing off at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Woods will begin his second round sometime Friday afternoon, but with sunset expected at 8:38 p.m. ET he won’t be able to complete 36 holes before darkness. The revised plan from the Tour calls for Woods’ side of the draw to return Saturday morning to complete their second rounds, with the players from the other half not expected to start Round 2 until Saturday.

According to Tour rules official Steve Rintoul, the Tour hopes to make the 36-hole cut by “lunchtime” on Saturday and complete some third-round play in the afternoon. That plan would put the tournament on track to finish 72 holes by Sunday night despite the weather delays encountered on the opening day.