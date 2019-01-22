Tiger Woods is kickstarting his 2019 campaign this week at a familiar site with some new clubs.

Woods showcased his club equipment Tuesday on Twitter and it had a few different items than the ones with which he captured the Tour Championship late last year.

Woods looks to now be using the TaylorMade M5 driver and 3-wood, compared to the M3 model he used at East Lake. He also displayed an M3 5-wood as opposed to the M1 2017 version he previously had.

The TaylorMade irons in his bag were marked P7 TW. He used TW Phase 1 prototype irons last year. The putter, though shielded with his corporate logo headcover, appeared to be a blade, like his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS model.

Always fun to put new toys in the bag. Excited and ready to get 2019 started. #TeamTaylorMade #FIO19 pic.twitter.com/M6CXU4CZSg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 22, 2019

Woods is playing the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, an event he's won seven times.