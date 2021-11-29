Tiger Woods will address the media on Tuesday ahead of the Hero World Challenge.

Woods’ news conference, scheduled for 9 a.m. ET in the Bahamas, will air live on Golf Channel during "Golf Today." It’ll be the first time the 15-time major champion has spoken to the assembled media since his car accident in February that caused severe damage to his right leg.

Following that crash Woods has rarely been seen in public, and usually just while attending one of son Charlie’s junior tournaments. Official updates on his recovery have been scarce. A few weeks ago, Woods posted a swing video to social media, with the caption, “Making progress.”

Over the past few months, Woods has twice spoken to Golf Digest – with whom he has a sponsored content agreement – about his rehabilitation and outlook. On Monday, the website posted a 30-minute interview with Woods in which he detailed the extent of his injuries – it was close to “50-50,” he said, whether he’d need to have his right leg amputated – and that he’s “not even at the halfway point” of his recovery. Woods also said that he’ll never again play the PGA Tour full time.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day – never full time, ever again – but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did,” he told Digest. “Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”