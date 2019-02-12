It took 27 years, but Tiger Woods finally stands in the winner's circle at Riviera Country Club.

Woods and Fred Couples captained two teams in the inaugural Celebrity Cup ahead of this week's Genesis Open, put on by the TGR Foundation. While the two mainly served as first tee greeters, Woods' squad took home the win on Monday.

A handful of big names teed it up in sunny Los Angeles, including movie and TV stars Mark Wahlberg, Chris Pratt, Luke Wilson, Oliver Hudson, Carson Daly and Chris Harrison. From the gridiron, Reggie Bush, Larry Fitzgerald and Jerry Rice also competed at Riviera.

Team Eldrick – with Paige Spiranac, Kid Rock, Wahlberg, Rice and Fitzgerald – defeated Team Frederick, 18 1/2 to 11 1/2.

Woods will captain the United States during the Presidents Cup this year in December at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.