Tiger Woods tells son, Charlie, to copy Rory McIlroy's swing instead of his own

Most golfers would love to copy Tiger Woods’ swing, but the 15-time major champion has other ideas for his son, Charlie.

The young Woods went viral last month when a video of his driver swing at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship made the rounds across social media.

Some were saying his swing looked like a hybrid of Tiger and Rory McIlroy’s swings, but the elder Woods wants it to look more like the current world No. 1.

“I told [Charlie], ‘Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s,’” Woods said during the third round of the Hero World Challenge.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner joked that he can’t move like that anymore before lobbing more praise McIlroy’s way.

“Have you ever seen Rory off balance in a shot?” Woods asked Dan Hicks and Paul Azinger. “Not ever. That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”

Charlie’s balance will be on display when the Woods’ tee it up at the PNC Championship later this month.