Tiger Woods texts Bryson DeChambeau ahead of API final round

Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau with U.S. captain Tiger Woods in the 2019 Presidents Cup.  - 

ORLANDO, Fla. – Before he teed off in Sunday’s final round at Bay Hill, Bryson DeChambeau received a text from a certain eight-time Arnold Palmer Invitational champion.

Yes, Tiger Woods, who is still recovering from serious injuries sustained in a car accident less than two weeks ago in Los Angeles, messaged DeChambeau some words of encouragement.

“Out of the blue and I wasn't expecting anything,” DeChambeau said. “When I got that text, I'm like, ‘Wow, that's pretty amazing that he is thinking of me when he's in his tough times that he's going through right now.’”

During the text exchange, Woods apparently told DeChambeau to “keep fighting” and “play boldly like Mr. Palmer.”

“One of the things that we talked about was, it's not about how many times you get kicked to the curb or knocked down, it's about how many times you can get back up and keep moving forward,” said DeChambeau, who made just one bogey on a brutally tough Sunday, shot 71 and beat Lee Westwood by a shot. “And I think this red cardigan is not only for Mr. Palmer, but I would say it's a little bit for Tiger as well, knowing what place he's in right now.”

DeChambeau also reciprocated the well wishes: “I said, ‘Keep moving forward, keep going forward. You're going to get through it. You're the hardest working person I've ever met, and you'll persevere through this.”

