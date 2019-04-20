Woods wears green jacket to dinner at his own restaurant

Eating dinner at your own restaurant is one thing. Doing so in a green jacket? Well, that's exponentially cooler.

Tiger Woods and girlfriend, Erica Herman, were spotted dining at The Woods Jupiter on Friday night in South Florida. It was a casual night out except for one major detail – Woods, fresh off his fifth Masters victory, was wearing his prized jacket over a Nike Dri-Fit shirt and Oakland Raiders gym shorts.

Not many can pull off such an outfit (Woods also was wearing a Frank hat), but then again, everything looks good with a green jacket.

