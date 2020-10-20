Tiger Woods weighs in on the latest distance discussion

Getty Images

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Tiger Woods missed the cut at the U.S. Open and hasn’t played since Bryson DeChambeau completed his manhandling of Winged Foot. Until Tuesday at the Zozo Championship he’d sat quietly on the sidelines as the game plummeted back into a debate about distance and skill.

“Distance has always been an advantage,” said Woods, which was not surprising given his relative length for the majority of his career. “Now that we have the tools, that being the launch monitor, the fitting of the golf clubs, the adjustability. I think all that plays into the fact that you're able to maximize the capabilities of a driver. There's no reason why you can't pick up more yardage and guys have done that.”

Zozo Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Whether the game’s rules makers should consider dialing back some of those gains, however, is a completely different question.

“[The rules makers] should have been worried a long time ago, but the genie's out of the bag now,” Woods said. “It's about what do we do going forward and how soon can they do it? You're not going to stop the guys who are there right now. Guys are figuring out how to carry the ball 320-plus yards, and it's not just a few of them.”

Ultimately the conversation turns to rolling the golf ball or golf clubs back and that is a wildly complicated question with no easy answer, explained Woods.

“I just don't see how they can roll everything back. I would like to be able to see that, as far as our game, but then we go back down the road of what do you bifurcate, at what level?” Woods said. “I think it's only going to continue.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

A Masters unlike any other could be most challenging of Tiger's career

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods is less than a month away from his Masters title defense. How he prepares for it, will be unlike anything he's experienced.
Golf Central

Tiger with Wolff, Xander in Rds. 1, 2 at Zozo

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods will get a chance to get to know Matthew Wolff a little better this week at the Zozo Championship.
Golf Central

No autographs for Morikawa, but maybe a win

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Collin Morikawa didn't get autographs at the Hero World Challenge at Sherwood, but he'd much rather have a Zozo win there.