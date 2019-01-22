SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods keeps his scheduling plans under tight wraps. But once his intentions are fully revealed, they'll be dissected even more than usual in 2019, given the revamped PGA Tour calendar.

On Tuesday at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods was asked about Phil Mickelson’s decision to skip the annual PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines. His answer offered a glimpse into his own plans for 2019.

“He has a busy schedule. He has commitments to other events. He's played a few events. He's got to defend [at the WGC-Mexico Championship], so I understand him not playing this week,” Woods said, referring to Mickelson. “The guys are going to be making some adjustments this year, and I'm one of them.”

Your browser does not support iframes.

Full-field tee times from the Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

Woods has said the rigors of his 2018 schedule, which included 18 starts, took a toll late in the year, and that he won’t play as many events in ’19, which has led to speculation about which tournaments he might skip.

He’s currently committed to this week’s event at Torrey Pines and the Genesis Open. Add to that the four majors, The Players, three World Golf Championships, traditional stops at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial and the three playoff events. That’s already 15 events, and that's not counting stops like the Honda Classic and Wells Fargo Championship, both of which he usually plays.

He could also decide, like Adam Scott, not to play all of the WGCs, which seems like a viable option considering the Mexico event is the week after the Genesis Open and the week before the Honda Classic. The WGC-Match Play is a week before the Valspar Championship, where he contended last year, and two weeks before the Masters. The new WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is also in a difficult spot, the week after The Open and two weeks before the start of three consecutive playoff events.