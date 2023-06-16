Tiger Woods will not return to Royal Liverpool for next month’s Open Championship, the R&A confirmed Friday.

“We have been advised that Tiger will not be playing at Royal Liverpool. We wish him all the best with his recovery,” an R&A spokesman told SI.com.

Woods – whose victory at Hoylake in 2006 is arguably his most impressive tactical performance in a major championship – hasn’t played since he withdrew from the Masters prior to the third round with a plantar fasciitis injury. He announced on April 20 that he had “successful” surgery to fuse his right ankle.

It's not surprising Woods won’t play the year’s final major given his ongoing injury issues following a car crash in early 2021. He managed just two starts this season on the PGA Tour – a tie for 45th at the Genesis Invitational and his withdrawal from the Masters – and it seems unlikely he’ll add a start before the playoffs begin.