PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Despite success last year at Innisbrook, Tiger Woods will not make his second appearance at the Valspar Championship next week.

Following a second-round 71 at The Players, Woods remained noncommittal about whether he would play, saying: “I don’t know. Let me go have lunch first.”

But a tournament source told GolfChannel.com that Woods will not play in the event where he finished runner-up a year ago.

Playing Valspar would mean that Woods would likely play three consecutive weeks, something he does not like to do. The week after Valspar is the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which offers guaranteed FedExCup and world-ranking points.

Although Woods’ name isn’t currently on the commitment list for the Match Play, it seems to be his next likely start. He missed last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational because of a neck strain.

“If nothing flares up, then I'll play [the WGC-Match Play],” Woods said earlier this week.

The Valspar Championship field will include world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Patrick Reed and defending champion Paul Casey.