Tiger Woods withdraws before Sunday restart at Masters

Tiger Woods' Masters is officially over.

Woods withdrew on a cold Sunday morning due to injury prior to resuming his third round at Augusta National. He was 6 over through seven holes, on pace for his worst score at the Masters. He shot 78 twice on the weekend last year.

The five-time Masters champion was seen limping badly down the 17th fairway on Saturday afternoon. He had 28 1/2 holes to complete on Sunday, where temperatures were in the low 40s at 8:30 a.m., when players were set to restart play.

Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava told the New York Post earlier this week: “He’s pretty banged up. If it wasn’t Augusta, he probably wouldn’t be playing.”

